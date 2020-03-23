Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 89

Covid-19 has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra.
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said. Covid-19 has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra.
