Coronavirus: Pompeo, Jaishankar discuss COVID-19 developments over phone

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held a discussion on the coronavirus crisis over the phone, the US State Department said in Washington.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

The phone call between the two leaders occurred on March 14, she said.