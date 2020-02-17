Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi’s writes heartfelt letter to team which helped in Wuhan evacuation; details here

An image of the letter sent to Manu Joseph, Nursing Officer in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, was released by news agency ANI on Monday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent letters to the team of doctors and the Air India crew members who were a part of the team that carried out the evacuation of 647 Indians and seven Maldives nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. An image of the letter sent to Manu Joseph, Nursing Officer in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, was released by news agency ANI on Monday. Signed by PM Narendra Modi, the letter says that the tireless efforts by Joseph and the entire medical team from Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are an inspiration for every citizen to work relentlessly and with dedication for the country.

His letter further stated that the rescue operation carried out by the team not only gave relief to those evacuated from Wuhan, but also conveyed to Indians all over the world that in case of any emergency, they would receive help from India.

Apart from Joseph, the 10-member medical team included Dr Pulin Gupta, Dr Anand Vishal, Dr Sanjeet Panesar, Sarath Prem and Ajo Jose from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Rupali Malik, Dr Yogesh Chandra Porwal and Rajnish Kumar from Safdarjung Hospital and Sujata Arya from the Airport Health Organisation.

Letters signed by PM Narendra Modi were also given to the 68 Air India crew members who were a part of operating the two special flights which carried out the rescue operations. The letters were handed over to each member by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a special ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Puri said that Air India’s actions represented a new high in professionalism and it set a good standard for commercial entities which are dedicated to the country.

At the occasion, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Bansal said that as a national carrier, what Air India did was nothing new, but was, in fact, in its DNA. He further commended the actions of Captain Amitabh Singh who is in charge of operations of the national carrier.

Moreover, former CMD of Air India, who retired last Friday, said that when members for the operation were shortlisted, not even one attempted to back out. He further said that he was extremely proud of what Air India team did without any regard for their own health.

Air India had sent its first special flight to Wuhan on January 31, which rescued 324 Indian nationals, while the second flight took off from India on February 1 and returned with 323 Indian and seven Maldives nationals.