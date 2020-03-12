Coronavirus: PM Modi says no Central Minister to travel abroad in upcoming days, asks countrymen not to panic

PM Modi also clarified that the government is fully vigilant of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (PTI File image)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked Indians not to panic. The Prime Minister also informed that no minister of the Union Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. He also urged the citizens to avoid non-essential travelling to the foreign nations in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi also clarified that the government is fully vigilant of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that multiple steps have been taken by both the central and the state government to ensure safety such as suspension of visas, augmenting healthcare capacities, etc.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

The move comes at a time when the coronavirus cases have risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases reported from Maharashtra (9), Delhi (1), Ladakh (1), Uttar Pradesh (1), and one foreign national.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health has clarified that there are adequate facilities for testing. It also said that more than 1,500 people are under observation. According to the ministry, around 10.5 lakhs people have been screened at 30 designated airports across the country.

In a measure to combat the spread of the deadly virus, the government on Wednesday had suspended all visas till April 15, 2020. However, the visas of all foreigners already in India will remain valid. The government further added that all incoming Indian nationals coming from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain after February 15, 2020, will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 12, 2020

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has sought cooperation from the Lok Sabha members across party lines to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Replying to questions, the minister asked the members to raise awareness about the same in their constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced of closing of all cinema halls in the national capital till March 31, 2020.