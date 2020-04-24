Can plasma therapy cure Coronavirus in India? Delhi sees hope, starts trials

Delhi has received permission from the central government for limited trials, says CM.

Coronavirus in India: With plasma therapy as one of the treatment strategies approved by the Indian medical board, Delhi has started initial trials in LNJP hospital. In a briefing today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the plasma therapy has been tried on four patients who were in serious condition three days ago. After the trial, the Delhi CM announced that two patients who went under the procedure, have been recovering from Coronavirus and are likely to be moved out of ICU by today. He further said that the other two patients are also showing some signs of recovery, which has given a hope that plasma therapy can be used for those patients who are in severe conditions or need ventilators. He said that patients’ respiratory rate and oxygen saturation rate is also stabilising post the therapy.

According to Kejriwal, the state has received permission from the central government for limited trials. “Centre has given us permission to try plasma therapy on serious patients that too only in LNJP hospital. According to the results of these limited trials, the centre will give permission to run the procedure across Delhi,” said Arvind Kejriwal in the press conference.

For next 2-3 days the state government will run the trial and by next week, they will appeal to the centre to use plasma therapy on all serious COVID-19 patients across Delhi. Once the approval comes, any patient in a serious condition in any hospital can be given this therapy, the CM said. However, he highlighted that despite the results from the initial trial having come out good, it does not mean that plasma therapy can cure Coronavirus.

Further, discussing the most important aspect of plasma therapy, the CM appealed to people who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus to donate plasma so that patients who are in critical conditions can also be given the therapy. He informed that donating plasma will not impact the health of the donor and the government is willing to provide safe methods for collecting plasma. According to him, transportation will be arranged for those who will donate their plasma to the hospital.

What is plasma therapy?

Plasma therapy is done by using the plasma of a person who has recovered from a disease and injecting it in another person. The idea is that the body of a person, who has recovered from COVID-19, will form antibodies to fight against the infection. When this plasma is introduced in the body of a person fighting the Coronavirus, the patient’s body will form similar antibodies to combat Coronavirus.

Does donating plasma affect the donor?

Discussing the donation of plasma alongside the Delhi’s CM, Dr Sarin, head of ILBS hospital said like blood donation, plasma donation does not cause any weakness. When blood is taken out, the plasma is separated and the blood is passed into the body again. The plasma donation can be repeated by a person after 10 days whereas a person has to wait for 3 months when it comes to blood donation.