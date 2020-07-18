Coronavirus plasma donor portal: Now register on this website to find a donor online

PINT advises patients to consult a doctor before registering on its website, as convalescent plasma therapy is not currently an approved treatment and is under experimental use.

While the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1-million mark this week, a breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine still needs some more time. Plasma therapy is one of the methods doctors are using to treat COVID-19 patients. However, finding a suitable plasma donor during the time of a pandemic is a tough task. In order to help connect plasma donors with patients, two youths who are still in their early 20s have launched a portal named Plasma In Need For Transfusion (PINT), reported Indianexpress.com.

PINT works towards building a network of plasma donors to aid in the recovery of coronavirus patients across the country. Through its portal, both patients and plasma donors can register. The registration process includes filling up contact details, blood group and medical history, etc. PINT uses these data to find out an accurate match. With the help of an algorithm, it selects perfect match from the registered patients and donors in real-time, based on criteria provided by medical experts, the report said.

Once matched, the patient is provided with the donor’s details so that he/she can connect with the plasma donor and take the process forward. However, PINT advises patients to consult a doctor before registering on its website, as convalescent plasma therapy is not currently an approved treatment and is under experimental use.

In the absence of a vaccine and proper medicines to treat coronavirus, many doctors and patients are opting for plasma therapy. New Delhi was among the first states/UTs to get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal agency for Covid-19 treatment plans in India, to conduct trials with plasma therapy; though the plasma therapy is still at a trial stage. The city has two plasma banks, one at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and the other at Lok Nayak Hospital. After Delhi, many states and UTs have set up plasma banks in order to fight COVID-19.