Coronavirus Pandemic: Why immunity checks are important during and after COVID-19?

By Dr. Ravi Gaur

The immune system is a set of composite network of cells and proteins that protects our body from germs and infection. It keeps the record of each germ that the system has destroyed so that it can recognize and defend the germs immediately the next time they try to enter the body. There are a number of components that comprise the immune system; they include white blood cells, antibodies, bone marrow, thymus, spleen, complement system, and lymphatic system.

Our immune system is the most important line of defence against various disease-causing microorganisms. It is programmed to identify and protect us from various types of threats. Many symptoms that we actually associate with the disease are the work of the immune system to wash out the germs from the body. The immune system sets out to destroy the microorganisms by triggering inflammation, mucous, sneezing, coughing and runny nose.

As effective and brilliant as the immune system is in fighting diseases, it isn’t perfect, and as a result, it sometimes fails. Every now and then, a germ manages to invade our body successfully and makes us sick. Viruses enter our bodies predominantly via nose and mouth. Gradually, they move to the lower respiratory tract. They then disable the cell’s defence and spread to the adjacent cells and become a serious threat.

The arrival of COVID-19 has finally led us to realizing the importance of having immunity checks, as it has been demonstrated that if a person’s immune system is strong, this fatal virus will not be able to harm the individual easily. This is, perhaps the reason, why most of the deaths that have occurred in the cases of COVID-19 included people who were either old or had some sort of chronic illness.

In order to safeguard themselves from the disease, many people have started taking care of their body seriously and have started taking steps to strengthen their immune system. Regular immunity checks will, therefore, be extremely important in the post-COVID-19 world – especially for the people whose immune systems have been compromised for some reason. With the help of the immunity check panels, people will know what course of action to take in order to strengthen the immune system and avoid any imminent danger from a new kind of disease.

Till the time a vaccine is developed against Covid-19, it’s the responsibility our immune system to tackle this pandemic. People who are diabetic or are suffering from cardiovascular diseases may find their immunity level compromised and may need to take extra care.

The immune system is a composition of various mechanisms; it’s not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony. The modern medicine is trying to find a solution to the pandemic, and it seems that we are still a few months away from finding a definite solution. In the current scary scenario, it is worthwhile to check the “risk” many people may be carrying – the

“risk” of compromised immunity.

Keeping this in mind, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd has created two IMMUNITY CHECK Panels, at a very reasonable cost. Though ,they may not be able to give complete immune status but they can definitely help one to get a direction.

They are especially recommended for people who get easily get sick and who feel their immunity might be compromised:

● GENERAL IMMUNITY CHECK: this screens for general health parameters and basic assays related to immunity.

● ADVANCED IMMUNITY CHECK: this is a more detailed evaluation, covering general health parameters and diagnosing various health threats.

As it is obvious that the current scenario is going to last for as long as a vaccine is found to counteract COVID-19, Immunity Checks are going to play a major role in the battle. Since our immune system is the only line of defence against such a deadly disease, it makes sense to ensure at regular intervals, that it is working properly. Please consult your doctor for better understanding of their clinical utility and finer interpretation .

One important lesson that COVID-19 has taught us is that we cannot rely too much on our healthcare systems. While modern medicine has came a long way, there are still plenty of diseases that we don’t have the slightest idea about, and the only sane measure that we can take against these unseen enemies is to strengthen our immune system as much as possible by examining and augmenting it at regular intervals.

(The author is Chief Operating Officer and Lab Director of Oncquest Laboratories. Views expressed are personal.)