Coronavirus pandemic: WHO calls for US, China to unite to fight COVID-19

By: |
Published: April 8, 2020 10:46:07 PM

"The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

 

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File image: Reuters)

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday urged the United States and China to join forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying there would be “many more body bags” without international unity.

Related News

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, following criticism from US President Donald Trump that the UN health body “blew it” and was “very China centric”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus pandemic WHO calls for US China to unite to fight COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee returns to work as doctor in UK
2Coronavirus: Why is hydroxychloroquine important in COVID-19 cases? Here’s all you want to know!
3Coronavirus crisis: Italy, Spain ICU pressures decline, but emotional toll rises