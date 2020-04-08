Coronavirus pandemic: WHO calls for US, China to unite to fight COVID-19

"The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday urged the United States and China to join forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying there would be “many more body bags” without international unity.
“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, following criticism from US President Donald Trump that the UN health body “blew it” and was “very China centric”.
