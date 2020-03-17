Coronavirus pandemic: Two in Noida test positive

Updated: March 17, 2020 12:01:29 PM

"The process of surveillance has been initiated and the second patient has been hospitalised," Bharagava said.

One of the patients recently returned from France and is already in isolation.

Two people in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department officials said on Tuesday. One of the patients recently returned from France and is already in isolation. The other has also been quarantined, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

“The process of surveillance has been initiated and the second patient has been hospitalised,” Bharagava said. The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states.

The cases include 22 foreign nationals and two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

