Coronavirus pandemic: Is eating ice cream harmful? This is what the govt says

The spree of misinformation that began with the onset of Coronavirus does not seem to have an end. The latest piece of misinformation is the probability of coming in the grip of the virus by eating icecream! The persistence of the rumour on the social media websites was such that the Press Information Bureau had to issue a statement to bust the rumour. There is some rumour which is getting viral on the internet that eating ice cream and other cold products may lead to the contraction of the virus, PIB in Maharashtra tweeted from its official twitter handle. It further said that the World Health Organisation has already clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support such claims.

However, the tweet emphasised on the factor of hygiene in the production of the food products during such times. It said that hygienically made frozen items including ice creams pose no risk and there is no evidence that consuming such products could eventually lead to the spread of Coronavirus.

This is not the first time that the governments and health bodies have intervened to discourage the transmission of rumours. Rumoured solutions to treat Covid-19 have ranged from gargling of the throat with hot water, eating garlic, sitting in the sun among others. Health expert bodies are making efforts to bust the web of misinformation. In the past, the WHO has also clarified that mosquitoes and houseflies are not the carriers of Covid-19 virus. The onset of summers had also lulled the world into believing that the scorching sun will take care of the virus. WHO on the other hand has cautioned that the increase in temperature does not affect the virus. A separate page dedicated to imparting awareness about the disease and busting rumours is being run by the world’s top health body.

Claim: There is some information going rounds that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of #COVID19 infection. Reality: No. @WHO has already clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m3n9G9Pb97 — PIB in Maharashtra ???????? #MaskYourself ???? (@PIBMumbai) April 30, 2020

The positive cases in the country have crossed 33,000 cases with more than thousand having succumbed to the fatal virus. The worst affected states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.