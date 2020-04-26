Coronavirus pandemic: India gives hope and extends help to countries to fight COVID-19

The shipments have been sent out after making sure that there is enough supply of the essential drugs and supplies for domestic consumption in the country. (Representational image)

The total value of medicines and other supplies to be gifted by India to countries in the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eurasia and WANA regions stands at around $ 5 million.

According to the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, “Keeping in line with our being a responsible supplier of pharmaceutical products to the world, as part of our humanitarian aid and commercial supplies we have been sending HCQs and Paracetamol (PCM) to countries across the globe.”

“So far almost five million HCQ tablets and 1.32 million tablets of Paracetamol have been dispatched to the neighbourhood, the IOR, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eurasia and WANA regions,” he added.

India as a true friend and partner has been the first responder globally and has been reaching out and shipping equipment for laboratories and hospitals, medical aid has in the basket essential drugs and life-saving antibiotics; and medical consumable.

The shipments have been sent out after making sure that there is enough supply of the essential drugs and supplies for domestic consumption in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been maintaining a list of countries which have been sending in a request to buy on commercial basis and list of countries where India is sending as a grant.

As has been reported by the Financial Express Online earlier, the government has approved the commercial consignments of around 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries, as well as 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries have been approved.

Rapid Response Teams

To a question, the MEA has clarified that India has responded immediately to countries requesting deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and will send only when requested. These RRTs have doctors, nurses and paramedics and are ready to be deployed at short notice.

So far India has sent RRTs to countries including Maldives in the neighbourhood and Kuwait in the Gulf region, where these RRTs have trained and exchanged best practices with their local doctors and guided them in dealing with the pandemic.

Again, as reported earlier, as part of India’s `Neighbourhood First’ Policy, RRT team from the armed forces was dispatched to Maldives which had five doctors and paramedics, to help in setting up testing facilities and guide the government of that country on how to control the spread of COVID-19.

Nepal recently received medicines worth Rs 11.3 lakh which was delivered by the Indian Army.

There is a COVID-19 Control room in the MEA which is manned by several teams for 24×7 since 16 March 2020.

“So far the control room has not only been responding to phone calls from those stranded across the globe but has also been responding to more than 25,000 emails so far,” said a top MEA officer.