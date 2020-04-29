Coronavirus pandemic in India: These States and UTs still have COVID-19 cases in single digits

After Goa, three more states that reported single-digit cases became free from COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 transmission in India: Six states and union territories have reported single-digit Coronavirus positive cases! At a time when there are 31, 332 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country and states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are grappling with high rates of Coronavirus transmission, six states/union territories, fortunately, have reported positive cases as low as in single digits. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, Tripura, Manipura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Goa have Coronavirus positive cases in single digits.

It is to note that Goa became the first state in India to declare itself Coronavirus free last week. It had been reported by the state government that no new case came into light after April 3 which eventually led to the state becoming free from the novel Coronavirus. The state had reported seven positive cases where six people had travel history. Soon after, all patients recovered from the infection.

Tripura and Manipur which reported two cases each, have also become free from the infection after the patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Arunachal Pradesh which reported only one case, where a 31-year old person was affected, became the fourth state to become coronavirus-free.

While four states have no more cases, Mizoram and Puducherry still have active COVID-19 cases. Mizoram only has one positive case and Puducherry has confirmed 8 cases. Out of these 8 cases, only 3 have recovered in the union territory.

Meanwhile, with the number of positive cases escalating, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown where people have been ordered to stay within their houses. While the lockdown has been announced till May 3, there have been speculations of some extension in lockdown especially within the cities that are under Red zones.