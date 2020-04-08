Coronavirus Pandemic: DRDO’s disinfection chamber deployed at AIIMS; check features

It is a full body disinfection chamber meant to decontaminate the personnel one person at a time. (Image: ANI)

Coronavirus in India: DRDO’s disinfection chamber now deployed at AIIMS! In order to limit the spread of coronavirus in India, several public and private institutions have pitched in to aid the government fight the pandemic. One of these organisations is the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has taken upon itself the task of developing equipment and technologies which will help in tackling COVID-19. One of the equipment developed by the DRDO is the disinfection chamber that was deployed at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

The chamber, called the Personnel Sanitation Enclosure (PSE), has been designed at DRDO’s Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar. It is a full body disinfection chamber meant to decontaminate the personnel one person at a time, the DRDO said in a statement.

Coronavirus pandemic: Features of DRDO’s disinfection chamber

According to a press release by the DRDO, the chamber has the following features.

The system is equipped with soap and sanitizer and when triggered, it creates a mist of hypo sodium chloride to disinfect the personnel.

The chamber is fitted with tanks having a total capacity of 700 litres, with the ability to disinfect around 650 personnel before requiring a refill.

The system, the DRDO said, has been designed within a span of four days.

It has glass panels on the side walls for monitoring the operation of the chamber. A separate cabin for the operator has also been provided for monitoring purposes.

To ensure smooth functioning of the system at night, the chamber has been fitted with lights.

The chamber can be placed at the entry and exit points of sensitive places like hospitals, malls and office buildings to disinfect the personnel and avoid the spread of coronavirus, the press release further said.

COVID-19: What else has DRDO done to fight the pandemic?

The DRDO has been working with industry members to produce critical supplies like sanitizers, masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs), detection kits and ventilators. The following steps have been taken by the organisation, another release highlighted.

Sanitizers

The DRDO labs, in compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, carried out the in-house production of over 1.5 lakh bottles of sanitizers at a cost of Rs 120 per litre and supplies these to Indian Armed Forces, the Union Ministry of Defence, the Delhi Police, the Parliament as well as security establishments. The method has been shared with industry partners so that they can undertake mass production of over 30,000 litres a day and provide sanitizers to the country in bulk.

Face masks

DRDO’s Gwalior lab developed N-99 mask, which is five-layered and uses the nano web filter layer. The production is being undertaken by two industry partners, DRDO said, and the manufacturing is in progress to initially create 1 lakh masks within 5 to 6 days, and then this capacity is planned to be increased to 2 lakh a week.

PPEs

Several labs of the DRDO simultaneously worked and created different bio suits for multiple purposes. The production of these bio suits is now being undertaken by two industry partners and initially 20,000 suits will be available in a week. Later, the production capacity will be increased to 15-20,000 suits a day.

Ventilators

The DRDO labs have developed a ventilator and passed on the technology to industry partners. Moreover, one of the labs has taken the initiative to produce those critical components of the ventilators which are not available in India. The production of these ventilators can go up to 10,000 units a month.

Sample testing

The DRDO lab in Gwalior is also testing as a COVID-19 testing centre and it has been authorized by the Centre to carry out the confirmatory test for COVID-19, like the one being done in Pune’s National Institute of Virology.