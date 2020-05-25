Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed until further orders; those under essential services allowed to cross

People belonging to essential service sectors will be allowed to cross the border with ease.

Delhi-Ghaziabad border: In a recent notification, it has been informed that Delhi-Ghaziabad border will be sealed and the norms that were applicable during the second phase of lockdown will be implemented until further notice, ANI tweeted. A set of guidelines has been laid down if anyone wishes to enter Ghaziabad from Delhi or vice versa. People belonging to essential service sectors will be allowed to cross the border with ease.

Guidelines for crossing Delhi-Ghaziabad border:

Those delivering essential items like food supply, groceries, medical equipment, banking services will be allowed to enter Ghaziabad without any pass or interrogation.

All the healthcare workers, police, bank employees, ambulances will be permitted to cross the border easily.

Since government offices are operational with 30 per cent capacity, government organizations will have to issue a pass for the employees working in these office spaces. The pass can either be of a week or few days. Only government identification will not be accepted and they will have to show pass.

Those in media can travel across Delhi-Ghaziabad border with just their Press card.

In special cases, those with a pass issued by the central government official or Delhi government, will be allowed to travel.

While Delhi state government and central government offices are in Delhi, the employees are recommended to leave from Ghaziabad before 9 am in any case and return to the district after 6 pm.

Those going to courts in Delhi will also be permitted on the basis of their identification card.

Apart from this, anyone coming from a containment zone in Delhi will not be allowed to enter Ghaziabad.

Similarly, those who are permitted to enter Ghaziabad will not be allowed to enter containment zones (hotspots) in Ghaziabad.

If anyone else wishes to enter the district, an e-pass or permit will be required issued from the government portal. The decision has come on the back of an increase in the number of positive Coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad and Delhi.