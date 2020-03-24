Coronavirus Pandemic: Decoded! Why COVID-19 impacts older people more than younger one

Scientists in the United States have found reasons why the virus is more deadly for the older adults.

With countries reporting a huge number of old people succumbing to the deadly Coronavirus virus, governments have asked people to ensure that their old parents and grandparents remain the most protected and inside the confines of their homes. Scientists in the United States have found reasons why the virus is more deadly for the older adults, PTI reported. The research has found that substances present in the daily medicinal intake of people, suffering from cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, provide more cohesion to the virus leading to severe problems.

SARS beta coronaviruses bind with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) which are present in the medicine of people suffering from heart attacks, high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases, James Diaz, professor at the Louisiana State University (LSU) in the United States said. Diaz further said that it is usually the old people who suffer from such diseases in big numbers. The research explains why older people are most vulnerable and helpless in the wake of the virus onslaught. He also added that since these medicines are consumed everyday, the risk to the older people grows many times.

As part of the research, more than 1,099 confirmed positive cases in China, who were suffering from chronic ailments, were analysed in the research, PTI reported. All the patients whose samples were analysed consumed medicines which had substances like ACEIs and ARBs present. The best precaution to avoid the dangerous combo of the Coronavirus and the substances found in their medicine would be to avoid crowded places, mass events, ocean cruises and prolonged air travel, the research said. Most of the patients who are suffering from such chronic diseases cannot be expected to survive without their vital medicines, Diaz said. The researchers have further said that more people suffering from Covid-19 and their samples must be analysed to prove the connection more conclusively.