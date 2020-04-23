Coronavirus pandemic: Argentinean doctor and his team extend free medical help to stranded travellers

The doctor and his team to are stranded and they are giving free consultation. (PHOTO CREDIT: Dr Sergio Lais-Suarez)

Stranded foreigners not only from South America but other countries get free medical help from an Argentinean doctor and his team.

With the help of embassies of Argentina and Chile in New Delhi, Dr Sergio Lais-Suarez and his team including the Social Worker Natalia Cardielo and Cristina Balanian travelled to Rishikesh to help 80 stranded people of different nationalities there. The doctor and his team to are stranded and they are giving free consultation.

Sharing his experiences with the Financial Express Online, Dr Sergio Lais-Suarez says that “This was possible because the missions helped organize the travel and we set up a free medical camp for five days to provide help to those stranded. There are people of different nationalities including 33 Argentine, 12 Chileans, 6 Ecuadorians, 5 British, 4 French, 3 Mexicans, 3 Indians, among many other nationalities. They are located in different hotels there.”

According to him, “It was not an easy job to reach to more than a dozen hotels, hostels, ashrams, etc in the middle of the Rishikesh narrow streets where you can walk as there is not enough space for the cars to reach there.”

“My team has been walking for more than 10 Kms daily to reach those who are stuck inside those narrow lanes, using their mobile phone torches to help in the darkness. We started from 9 am and worked until 10 in the night,” he adds.

How is the Medical Camp helping?

“As in New Delhi, the medical team is carrying out a Coronavirus Medical Control Protocol. This includes temperature measurement, oxygen saturation, throat check, heart and lung auscultation, control of blood pressure and other clinical parameters . Each individual has been personally checked and their health history noted,” Dr Sergio Lais-Suarez says.

“The main medical problems that we have found so far are related to previously existing diseases. The problems are unique. In the case of stranded women, we are talking to them to understand their concerns which include missing their children, families and work. Cases like a first-time pregnant mother who is having emotional ups and down or those who have heart-related issues are getting concerned. Some are concerned they might lose their jobs if they don’t return to their countries soon,” he explains.

However, the biggest concern is the money running out and they feel they will be left without food and lodging. “This fear has been minimized since the Argentine Embassy is covering the Hotel and Food expenses for those who are most in need and who no longer have the possibility of obtaining financial funds to support themselves,” the Argentinean doctor shares.