Coronavirus pandemic: Airlines responsible for monitoring health of crew members who went abroad on duty, says Health Ministry

The letter enumerated the steps that need to be taken for crew members of international flights landing at Indian airports.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Union health ministry on Monday told the civil aviation ministry that airlines have to take the responsibility of monitoring the health of crew members, who flew abroad on duty, during their stay in India.

In a letter to Civil aviation ministry, the health ministry noted: “If a laboratory positive case of COVID-19 is found in a flight, the entire crew has to be de-rostered for minimum 14 days. The crew needs to follow home-isolation during the time at their own country.”

The letter enumerated the steps that need to be taken for crew members of international flights landing at Indian airports. “The crew has to fill the self-declaration forms, similar to the passengers. The crew needs to present the self-declaration forms to the health authorities and clear the health screening at the respective airports,” stated the letter.

Coronavirus cases rose to 415 in the country on Monday. Seven people had died till Saturday evening due to the virus. The health ministry’s letter stated that if a crew arrives in India with COVID-19 symptoms, then they have to declare the same to the APHO (Airport Health Organisation) and follow the isolation protocols as directed by them.

“During the stay in India, if the crew develops any signs/symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately inform APHO for isolation and testing. The airlines should take the responsibility of monitoring the health of the crew members during their stay at India,” the letter noted.