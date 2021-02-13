Coronavirus: Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for first time

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.
Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.