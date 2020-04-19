Coronavirus: Oxford University set to begin UK’s first clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine by next week

The vaccine is being produced by the university’s Jenner Institute which is working in collaboration with seven companies. (Representative Image)

COVID-19: Oxford University set for UK’s first clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine! Scientists at the Oxford university are set to begin the clinical trials of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the coming week, Financial Times reported. If all goes well then the team will conduct large scale human trials with 1m dosage vaccine by September end before producing the vaccine at mass scale by the end of the year.

The vaccine is being produced by the university’s Jenner Institute which is working in collaboration with seven companies in the UK, Europe and Asia to scale up the manufacturing. In a related development, the Boris Johnson government has also set up a vaccine task force headed by the country’s chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance.

“We will ensure that any potential Covid-19 vaccine gets manufactured at a large scale when it gets available,” Sir Vallance was quoted as saying by the FT in its report. More than 80 research projects across the world have reached an advanced stage to produce a vaccine for Covid-19. Apart from the Oxford University, Imperial College London is also working to produce a Covid-19 vaccine. Running some months before the research at Oxford, the Imperial College London team will commence the human trials by the end of June.

The U.K government has also left no stone unturned in backing the top research works to the hilt. The government has already sanctioned £ 2.2 million for the team at Oxford and an amount of £1.8 million for the research at the Imperial College London.

Hopeful of producing satisfactory results, Sarah Gilbert who is one of the team members at the Oxford told Financial Times that she was 80 per cent sure about the team’s approach in finding a vaccine. Talking about the technology used by her team Gilbert said that the chimpanzee adenoviral vectors are very well researched vaccine types and has been used in thousands of other cases across the world for more than 10 types of diseases.

As far as the role of the new task force set up by the UK government, it will not only take care of the logistical issues but also help the scientists finish human trials super quickly. After the tests happen to be successful, then the task force will take the front seat and ensure that the vaccine is manufactured at a mass level sooner than later. More than seven pharma companies have already been lined up by the scientists to produce the vaccines