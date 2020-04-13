Coronavirus Outbreak: Why New York turned into Covid-19’s largest epicentre

More than 10000 people on an average are inhabitants in one square kilometre area of the city.

Since originating from China’s Hubei province, the deadly Coronavirus has turned one country after another into its epicentre. After wreaking havoc in the European countries of Italy, Spain and France, the virus has shown its worst forms in the United States where more than 22,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 and 5.57 lakh positive cases have been traced so far. Amongst the worst affected cities of the United States, New York has recorded the maximum of 6,898 deaths and over 1 lakh positive cases of Coronavirus. What describes the viral spread of Covid-19 in the financial capital of the world? One most plausible reason behind the pandemic’s grip over the city is its extremely dense population.

More than 10000 people on an average are inhabitants in one square kilometre area of the city, which makes the city one of the most densely populated cities in the world, HT reported. The total count of residents in the city is estimated at around 86 lakh. Social distancing, which has been the single most important factor in curbing the infection, as well as the spread of the virus, is difficult to maintain in dense areas. Movement on the public transport system in close vicinity of people may have compounded the spread of the virus.

The status of New York city as one of the most visited tourist sites of the world ensured large scale spread of the virus through tourists from European and other countries of the world. The city attracts more than 6 crore tourists in a year which dwarfs the residents of the population. The health experts of the city have said that the virus must have started spreading from February itself.

Poor and vulnerable habitations which house people in huge numbers without adequate healthcare facilities also has been one of the factors. Bronx and the Queens area which are inhabited by poor and socio-economically deprived groups of people, have seen some of the largest number of Covid-19 infections, a report in The Hindustan Times said.