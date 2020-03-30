Coronavirus outbreak: What causes a recovered COVID-19 patient to have a relapse?

Inaccuracy of the test kits which might show negative in different scenarios is also not being ruled out by the scientists. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus outbreak in India: With every passing day, the uncertainty about the onslaught of Coronavirus is increasing. Some patients who had recovered from Covid-19 have again tested positive in different parts of the world, IE reported. In most cases, the human body develops self immunity against the disease after it has recovered from it but in the case of COVID-19 health experts are still studying the effects of the virus on self-immunity. However, this is not the first time that people have relapsed to a coronavirus after recovering from it. In the SARS outbreak which also comes under the category of the Coronavirus, many cases of people contracting the virus for the second time were reported, IE reported.

On the other hand, during the MERS outbreak no infected patient fell prey to the second bout of the virus within a short duration of having recovered from the virus. If one goes by theory, Coronaviruses are the same kind of viruses that cause flu and chance of mutation are common in such viruses. The mutations caused can ree-infect the person with the same virus again. Health experts and scientists are studying various facets of the virus to ascertain whether the antibodies can protect the person and for how long does the self-immunity last.

Scientists have also highlighted the fact that some patients are prescribed immunosuppression drugs as part of their underlying illness which can further cause the relapse of the virus. Inaccuracy of the test kits which might show negative in different scenarios is also not being ruled out by the scientists. The potential of the self-immunity against the virus will only be conclusively established once the health experts have developed a vaccine against the virus. The incidence of people re-contracting the virus also has the potential to turn the battle against the Coronavirus more protracted and increase the struggle of the governments fighting against it by many folds.