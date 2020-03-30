Coronavirus Outbreak: What can curb virus spread?

Some scientists have cited research papers stating that the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 cannot survive in hot temperatures to explain why the cases are lesser in India.

Coronavirus in India: Currently, India has over 1,000 people infected with COVID-19 and 27 incidents of death due to the infection. There are 40 countries with more infected people and 30 countries with higher death toll as compared to India, an IE report points out. The report further states that according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), even though there are a few cases in which the original source cannot be traced, India has not reached the stage of community transmission. Meanwhile, some scientists have cited research papers stating that the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 cannot survive in hot temperatures to explain why the cases are lesser in India. A word of caution though: countries are fighting this COVID-19 pandemic on war footing, which means that numbers of infected persons and deaths will keep changing.

According to the report, scientists and experts explained how various elements affect the health crisis.

What can happen to the virus?

Everytime a new virus outbreak occurs, there are three possible ways in which the spread of the virus can be contained. The IE report explains how:

Block at source: This method includes isolation of every source of transmission, the report states. In India, it meant isolating each foreigner carrying the virus and entering the country. It would ensure that the foreigners did not further spread the infection. Almost certainly, this method was not undertaken in India, the report adds, otherwise new cases of COVID-19 would have stopped cropping up every day, or at least would have slowed down, after the incoming flights were stopped.

Community transmission: This is the possibility in which the virus enters the community and a substantial portion of the population gets infected. Moreover, the people who are more vulnerable in the community can die due to the infection. However, in the process of the community transmission, the population starts becoming immune to the infection, causing the positive cases to slow down and eventually causing the virus to become ineffective. Known as the principle of herd immunity, this situation is almost inevitable once community transmission commences. The number of people infected depends on several factors, including how fast the disease spreads. While the report says that scientists do not know how long the process would take for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, normally the process takes between six month and a year.

Vaccine: In this method, a vaccine is developed for the infection and every vulnerable person is administered with it. However, in the case of COVID-19, we are at least a year away from a vaccine and by then, the herd immunity would have set in and played out.

More possible ways for COVID-19 spread to be curtailed

Theoretically, two more scenarios are possible, asper the report in IE.

Virus does not survive: In this scenario when due to some reasons, like climatic conditions, the virus fails to survive and dies before it can infect a large number of people. Some research has indicated that the virus cannot survive in high temperatures, but there is no conclusive evidence to support that. However, the fact that the virus has been in India for over a month and is infecting more and more people, can be a counter-argument for this scenario.

Pre-existing immunity: This scenario is possible if the population has a pre-existing immunity to the infection. In the case of COVID-19, there is no evidence to suggest that the people of India have any pre-existing immunity to the virus, even as the rate of infection in India is slower than other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while engaging with two doctors during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, highlighted the importance of maintaining social distance and staying at home. The doctors, who shared their insights on Coronavirus outbreak, also highlighted that young Indians are testing positive and staying at home is the only way forward to fight this dreaded virus. Recovery, they highlighted, is possible when we follow the instructions on war footing. Ultimately, the virus spread can be curbed only with social distancing, continuous hygiene practices and by staying at home.