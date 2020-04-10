Coronavirus outbreak: Warmer weather may not spell the end of COVID-19 virus; Here’s why

The report has also found that the virus is highly contagious and can spread just by talking and breathing. (Representational image: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus outbreak: A research conducted by the U.S National Academies of Science (NAS) has found that the rise in temperature is unlikely to stem the spread of Covid-19. The finding puts a dampener on the hope of many people who had hoped that the impending summers would put an end to the unprecedented pandemic. In a more startling claim, the report has also found that the virus is highly contagious and can spread just by talking and breathing, HT reported. The report brings to fore the point that it is only the concerted efforts by governments and health authorities across the world which would stop the spread of the virus.

Signs of temperature having no substantial co-relation with the virus came early when countries which are warmer than the European countries like Iran and Australia saw a sudden spike in the number of positive cases. The report which examined the survival of the virus at different temperature and humidity levels has said that any decrease in the number of cases in humid and hot regions should not be assumed.

However, it was not sheer optimism which placed the bet on the impending summers. Studies conducted on Sars-Cov-2, which also comes in the family of Coronavirus, had empirically found a decrease in the survival rate of the virus at high temperature and humidity. The latest report by the U.S National Academies of Science has also underscored previous research works. However, the report has added apart from temperature and humidity, there are many other factors that are influencing the transmission of the novel Coronavirus. The findings of the report have been submitted to the White House and more research studies of the same kind will be needed before arriving on conclusive factors, the report added.

Health professionals have stressed on the crucial need of social distancing and other interventions by the governments. Echoing the report’s finding, Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director of Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi told HT that one cannot rely solely on summers to bring respite from such a deadly virus. He also added that the active hotspots in such cases are usually hospitals and other closed spaces that are air-conditioned.

V Ramana Dhar, Director of Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad told HT that it is too early to reach on any definite conclusions about the virus whose spread depends on various other factors like population density, social distancing and health infrastructure.