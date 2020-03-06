Coronavirus outbreak: Want to limit spread of COVID-19? Focus on 5 behavioural changes!

People to adopt some practises that includes some new and unfamiliar ones apart from what the government has advised.

Coronavirus scare: While COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc within the minds of people, people need not panic and bring some behavioural changes around them. World Economic Forum (WEF) has released a report at a time with more than 3,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus and many thousands have been infected. In fact, 31 positive cases have been confirmed in India this week. According to the World Economic Forum, these epidemics can be prevented if more people adopted precautionary behavioural practises. The vaccines are expected to arrive eventually but in the meantime, people to adopt some practises that includes some new and unfamiliar ones apart from what the government has advised.

The report suggests that frequent hand washing, covering mouth and avoiding close contact are some few common measures, people can adopt others also. The report also advised people to ask themselves that are they practising these obvious measures with consistency in order to prevent the Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus prevention measures suggested by WEF

Disinfecting mobile device screen at least two a day: The report said that the screens can act a portable petri dish. Therefore, cleaning the device is essential, once during lunch and during dinner time. COVID-19 may be able to stay till 9 days on a smooth glass surface or plastic surface, the report said citing a study.

Touching face should be avoided: As there are many routes to the body via nose, mouth and eyes, it is avoided to keep fingers away from the face. While it may be hard, it is necessary for prevention from the novel Coronavirus.

Masks to be used by those who are ill: Using masks are advised especially for those who are not well.

Self-quarantine: Even if you are unsure about the nature of the infection, self-quarantine yourself as the fever arises.

People can also engage with the social network in order to brainstorm some other behavioural changes.

The report also said that it is time to do better about implementing these precautionary behaviours over the long-term and with better consistency.