Coronavirus Outbreak: Vaccine development by Hyderabad University faculty shows promise

Most of the medical researchers across the world are experimenting with different permutations and combinations of drugs to develop a vaccine or a drug which could stop the onslaught of the Coronavirus. In a similar effort a faculty at the University of Hyderabad has also claimed to have designed a potential vaccine for Covid-19.

Tentatively named T-cell epitopes, the vaccine will go through many layers of testing which will aim at getting conclusive evidence in favour of the medicine, IE reported. The vaccine has been shared with the scientific community which will analyse the viability of the drug before coming to a conclusion.

Seema Mishra, who is a faculty at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences has developed small coronaviral peptides which are to be used by cells to develop an immune response against the virus, the university said.

The potential vaccines are not designed to destroy human cells while they act as an immune response against the virus, the university added. However, it would be too early to say anything conclusive about the vaccine as results have to be investigated at various levels, the university further added.

However, this is perhaps the first such response from India which explores the whole coronaviral proteome across structural and non-structural proteins, the university claimed. It further said that at present the best defence against the deadly virus is to maintain social distancing and isolation.

By all estimates, the development of a fool-proof vaccine will take a minimum of one year, experts across the world have claimed. All minute and detailed precautions are taken during the development of a vaccine as one hurried response or callousness on the part of the developers could affect thousands of lives. For the time being, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is the nodal government agency leading the battle against Coronavirus in India, has permitted the use of different combinations of drugs to be used in the most critical circumstances