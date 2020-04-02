Coronavirus Outbreak: Tracking patients’ contacts now made easy by IIT students in Ropar

Indian subcontinent went into stage 3 of the global pandemic where the rate of community transmission is much higher than before.

Coronavirus Tracking App: Tracking patients’ contacts is now easy, courtesy IIT students in Ropar! The students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ropar have developed a mobile application ‘MANU’ that can help an individual track who all they have been in contact with and if there was anyone who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the IE reported. The application has been made by a group of students that included a research scholar from the Biomedical Engineering Department as well. The report said that those who created this application as the Indian subcontinent went into stage 3 of the global pandemic where the rate of community transmission is much higher than before.

While there has been no official confirmation of the number of cases increased due to community transmission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently acknowledged that with the commencement of stage 3, there is a possibility of ‘local transmission and limited community transmission’. The report said that IIT Ropar’s research scholar believes that there is a need for such technology and development of such a model within a week.

The researcher said that the government has worked on a similar application named KAVACH, however, it is said that this application is not right in terms of contact tracing. The government tracks along the longitude and latitude while adding unnecessary people in the list when it comes to contact tracing. This is expected to help when you have been in one-metre distance of a person who is a carrier of the novel Coronavirus.

The report further said that the application maintains a record of all the individuals the user has been in close contact with. If a person is tested positive for Coronavirus, the user will be informed about the person, so he or she can take preventive measures to curb it from spreading. For this application to work, the user said everyone in a community is expected to install it. The developers, according to the report, are in touch with the government for COVID-19 positive patients’ database.