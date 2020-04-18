Coronavirus outbreak: Three lakh more COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test kits sent to India from China, says envoy

About three lakh Rapid Antibody Test kits were airlifted to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by @airindiain from #Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou,” Misri tweeted.

This is in addition to 6.50 lakh Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits sent from here.

India is procuring the medical supplies from China in recent weeks to ensure availability of adequate supplies.