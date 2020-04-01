Coronavirus Outbreak: This Kerala district has the highest number of cases in state; mostly from Dubai

The number of positive Coronavirus cases spiked within 10 days.

Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala’s Kasaragod district accounts for half the numbers of Coronavirus patients in Kerala. Of the total 215 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, there are 108 infected people in Kasaragod district. Apart from these, around 163 more are hospitalised as they have suspected symptoms, which again is highest in the state, the IE reported. The Health Department of Kerala has revealed that the majority of the patients have a history of traveling to Dubai. It said that Dubai houses a commercial hub called Naif and hundreds of people go for some district work over there.

The report said Naif in Dubai is a trading area which is crowded as many traders from across the countries come and set up their meetings there. It added that people of Kasaragod too have been working in the commercial hub as salesmen in outlets or they are running their shops there. According to the department, these people have come back to India either on leave or stress pertaining to the novel Coronavirus outbreak before India had suspended its international flight operations.

The number of positive Coronavirus cases spiked within 10 days. As of March 19, the district had only three positive cases that included the one student from Wuhan who was first tested positive for COVID-19. The student had later been declared clean or Coronavirus after the treatment. The report added that 19 of the total 108 cases in the district are the ones who had primary contact with those having travel history. In order to prevent the virus from spreading further, few regions along with five panchayats have been kept under surveillance by the district municipality.

According to the report, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, a senior IAS appointed as a special officer in Kasaragod has conveyed that there will be stern action against those who will not follow or violate the quarantine regulations. He also said that those who are under observation should not also move out.