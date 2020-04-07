Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu to get 1 lakh rapid test kits from China by April 9 for quick screening

The rapid antibody blood test is a test that was done by countries like South Korea to combat and curb the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu government will be deploying one lakh rapid test kits (RTKs) in the state. Chief minister K Palaniswami on Monday said the order has been placed for buying one lakh RTKs from China and kits will arrive on April 9. These kits will help the state in quick screening of suspected Covid-19 patients. The chief minister said RTKs will be sent to all districts the very next day.

Palaniswami said: “One lakh test kits have been ordered and we are getting it from China. The kits have a 30-minute window for providing results which will aid quick and more screening. The kits will arrive on Thursday and the following day districts could have them.”

Besides, orders have been placed for 2,500 ventilators and more masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) are being procured to meet the increasing requirements. The state has optimal inventory of drugs, including antibiotics and intravenous fluids, needed to treat coronavirus patients, he said.

While Tamil Nadu already has 17 testing facilities, including 11 in government and six in the private sector, permission of the central government is being awaited for 21 more testing centres. “Medical equipment has already come and as soon we get the central government’s permission, a total of 38 testing centres will be functional and the number of those being tested for the virus will be increased,” Palaniswami said.

On Monday, 50 more tested positive taking the tally to 621, while six persons have so far died due to corona in the state. As part of the vigorous containment plan, the state government has tightened vigil on 32 hotspots across the state, where maximum number of positive cases have been reported.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has formed a team of 16,000 persons, including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and anganvadi employees, who will visit every house to identify those having symptoms of cough, fever and breathlessness. The survey process will continue for 90 days.