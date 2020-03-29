Coronavirus outbreak: Spain’s Princess Maria Teresa succumbs to COVID-19, first royal to die of the virus

The news of the demise of the 86-year-old princess, who was a cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI, was announced by her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon on Facebook. (Image: Facebook)

Coronavirus Pandemic: Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma in Spain passed away on Thursday due to complications related to the novel coronavirus-induced COVID-19, according to an ANI report. The news of the demise of the 86-year-old princess, who was a cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI, was announced by her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon on Facebook. The post said that she was a victim of COVID-19 and she died in Paris.

The news came a few weeks after King Felipe VI tested negative for the infection which has killed over 30,000 people across the globe. ANI, citing People magazine, said that the princess was born on July 28, 1933, and had studied in France. She was known for her work as an activist and her outspoken views, leading to her being given the name of ‘Red Princess’.

A funeral service for Princess Maria Teresa was held a day after her demise in Madrid on Friday.

Spain has become that second worst-hit nation after Italy and on Saturday announced stricter measures to deal with the outbreak. It has witnessed 5,690 deaths, after reporting 832 deaths within the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day deaths reported in the country so far.

On the other hand, a few days ago, UK’s Prince Charles became the first royal to have tested positive for COVID-19. A statement given to Fox News by Clarence House statement which stated that the prince was showing mild symptoms but was otherwise doing well and working from home.

Apart from this, according to Fox News, Monaco’s Prince Alberto also announced his positive diagnosis of the diseases this month.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the world has crossed the 6 lakh mark on Saturday evening, with Europe now being the epicentre of the virus after cases in China significantly reduced.