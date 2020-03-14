Coronavirus outbreak: Six Maharashtra cities under near closure

The closure comes into force from Friday midnight and will remain till further notice. (Reuters)

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered closure of schools and universities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice. However, the class X and XII exams will continue as per schedule. Further, he ordered closure of multiplexes, auditoriums/theatres, swimming pools and gymnasiums across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

This comes into force from Friday midnight and will remain till further notice. Thackeray has also urged private companies and company owners to permit their employees to work from home wherever it was possible. Permission for rallies, political, religious, social, cultural programmes and any events where crowds could gather will stand cancelled and no further permissions will be given, he said.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said 17 corona virus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, and ten of these are in Pune. The tenth person to be declared positive in Pune is a 22-year-old who returned from the US on March 7. Six patients had travelled from Dubai and two from the US and two others caught the infection from the Dubai-returned travellers.