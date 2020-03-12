Coronavirus Outbreak: Saudi Arabia reports 24 new cases, including a 12 year old child

Saudi Arabia reported 24 new coronavirus cases (Reuters image)

Saudi Arabia reported 24 new coronavirus cases on early Thursday, bringing the kingdom’s total to 45 cases, the state news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry, adding that one patient has recovered.

The 24 new cases include two people who just came back from Iraq, a 12-year-old Saudi child who was in contact with her grandfather who came back from Iran, and 21 Egyptians who had contact with an Egyptian visitor previously reported to have the coronavirus, the news agency reported.