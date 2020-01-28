Coronavirus outbreak: Preparations underway to evacuate 250 Indians from China’s Wuhan

Passengers wearing masks arrive at the Tribhuvan International Airport after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. (Courtesy: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities and preparations were underway to evacuate Indians affected by the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province. Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, added that the Indian Embassy was also in touch with the Indian nationals currently in China. In a tweet, he said that preparations had been afoot to evacuate the Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei Province, China.

An Air India Jumbo aircraft has been kept on standby to evacuate approximately 250 Indians from Wuhan city in China’s Hubei province, Reuters reported. Wuhan has been put under lockdown by Chinese authorities to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and Raveesh Kumar said that logistics were being worked out to airlift those affected back to India.

Those affected to be quarantined for two weeks

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed situations arising from the outbreak of coronavirus on Tuesday and said that preparations were on to bring those affected back from China. Those evacuated will be provided with necessary medical facilities and they will remain quarantined for two weeks to ensure the virus doesn’t spread, he added.

Harsh Vardhan said the screening of passengers will be extended to 20 airports from the existing seven, and added that so far 35,000 had been screened. 20 of those tested for the coronavirus have all tested negative, he informed.

A control room was set by the health ministry to offer support and assistance regarding coronavirus. It is operational on the phone number 011-23978046.

Five labs of Indian Council of Medical Research’s Viral Research & Diagnostics Lab Network have been made active at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune for testing samples, the Ministry of Health tweeted.