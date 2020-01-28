Coronavirus outbreak: Preparations underway to evacuate 250 Indians from China’s Wuhan

An Air India Jumbo aircraft has been kept on standby to evacuate approximately 250 Indians from Wuhan city in China's Hubei province.
The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities and preparations were underway to evacuate Indians affected by the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province. Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, added that the Indian Embassy was also in touch with the Indian nationals currently in China. In a tweet, he said that preparations had been afoot to evacuate the Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei Province, China.
Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates. (2/2)
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2020
Those affected to be quarantined for two weeks
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed situations arising from the outbreak of coronavirus on Tuesday and said that preparations were on to bring those affected back from China. Those evacuated will be provided with necessary medical facilities and they will remain quarantined for two weeks to ensure the virus doesn’t spread, he added.
Harsh Vardhan said the screening of passengers will be extended to 20 airports from the existing seven, and added that so far 35,000 had been screened. 20 of those tested for the coronavirus have all tested negative, he informed.
A control room was set by the health ministry to offer support and assistance regarding coronavirus. It is operational on the phone number 011-23978046.
Update on Novel #Coronavirus:
A Control Room at the national level with phone number 011-23978046 is operational for any query, support and assistance regarding #nCoV2020.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @DDNewslive @ANI @ICMRDELHI @MoCA_GoI @Director_NCDC pic.twitter.com/cngQZ8jELX
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 28, 2020
Five labs of Indian Council of Medical Research’s Viral Research & Diagnostics Lab Network have been made active at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune for testing samples, the Ministry of Health tweeted.
Update on Novel #Coronavirus:
Four labs of @ICMRDELHI ‘s Viral Research & Diagnostics Lab Network (at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Mumbai) activated for testing samples.This is in addition to @icmr_niv,Pune.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @DDIndialive
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 28, 2020
