Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi tweets no need to panic, shares preventive measures

The tweets came after three cases of coronavirus emerged in India.

Coronavirus in India: After three positive cases of coronavirus emerged in India from Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted an advisory listing out the measures that can be used to prevent COVID-19. While posting the tweets, PM Modi assured that there was no need to panic and that the citizens of India needed to work together. He further said that “small yet important” precautionary measures could ensure self-protection.

PM Modi also wrote that he conducted an extensive review on the situation regarding coronavirus and assessed how prepared India is to deal with the disease, which has caused a global health emergency. He further assured that different ministries, as well as states, are working in synergy to tackle the health emergency, right from screening the passengers arriving in the country, be it by airways or waterways, to providing prompt medical response.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The advisory posted by PM Modi listed out the following preventive measures:

Everyone should wash their hands frequently

Social distance should be maintained

People should avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth

While sneezing or coughing, one should indulge in respiratory etiquette and cover their mouth with their elbow or a tissue/handkerchief

Anyone suffering from fever, cough or having trouble breathing smoothly should seek immediate medical attention

All people should keep themselves aware and updated and follow the directions of their physicians.

On Monday, a Delhi-based man, who had returned from Italy, had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus of 2019, which broke out from Wuhan in China in the tail-end of 2019. Some of the family members of the man were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to test whether they are also showing symptoms of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the crew of Air India’s Vienna-Delhi flight, in which the man had travelled, has been directed to go on a 14-day quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, the school in Noida in which the man’s child studies has postponed examinations and fumigated its premises to avoid further spread of the virus.

Apart from this, a Hyderabad-based software engineer who works in Bengaluru has been isolated at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He had recently returned from Dubai, where he worked with colleagues from Hong Kong.

In the third positive case of COVID-19 in India, an Italian tourist in Jaipur was found to be suffering from the infection. She was first tested on February 29, when her sample tested negative, but when her situation worsened, a second sample was taken, which confirmed coronavirus.