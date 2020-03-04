Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to skip ‘Holi Milan’ programme over COVID-19 scare

PM Modi’s tweet comes after at least six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India.

Coronavirus in India: As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted that he would not be participating in any Holi Milan programmes this year. He further wrote that experts have asked to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and hence mass gatherings should be reduced. The tweet aims to also urge people to not attend any mass gatherings in the coming few days, as cases of coronavirus have started spreading within India once again.

PM Modi’s tweet comes after at least six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. The first three cases were reported from Kerala and all of the patients there had recovered from the disease that has caused the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

On Monday, however, cases in India re-surfaced after a Delhi-based man was tested positive for COVID-19 after he returned from Italy and a Hyderabad man was found to be suffering from the virus after he returned from Dubai, where he was working with colleagues from Hong Kong. Soon after, an Italian tourist who was in Jaipur was also found to be suffering from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Air India crew of the Vienna-Delhi flight in which the Delhi coronavirus patient was travelling was ordered to go into a 14-day self-quarantine as precautionary measures.

Since coronavirus cases in Italy have also witnessed a recent spike, the government on Tuesday issued a travel advisory that all regular visas and e-visas issued to Italian, Iranian, South Korean and Japanese nationals till March 3.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had assured the citizens that there was no need to panic due to the outbreak of coronavirus and that he had taken stock of the situation and reviewed the preparedness of the country in tackling the pandemic which has killed over 3,100 people globally and affected another nearly 92,000 people.