Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi appeals to SAARC nations for a combat strategy

Coronavirus Scare: With new Coronavirus positive cases being reported every day, the government is accessing the situation and generating advisories for prevention. The government is also looking for various steps in order to curb the Coronavirus impact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to appeal “the leadership of SAARC nations” that they come up with a strong strategy to fight the novel Coronavirus. According to Modi, a strategy can be laid out through the discussions about keeping citizens healthy over video conferencing. “Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” said his tweet.

He also said that the planet is battling with a deadly disease. For this, every government and all the citizens are working at different levels so it can be prevented. According to him, south Asia is home to a huge percentage of the global population should leave “no stone unturned” to make sure that all the citizens are healthy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his yesterday’s tweet said none of the central government Ministers will travel abroad for some time and has urged the Indians to do the same. Meanwhile, many international visas have also been suspended for time being.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

According to the tweet, Modi asserted that every citizen should not panic rather focus on precautions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have been releasing many guidelines for preventing COVID-19 infection that includes frequent washing of hands and avoiding the public gatherings. In Delhi, the government has said that no cinema halls will be operational until March 31 and all the schools will also remain closed.

World Health Organisation has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic as the death toll crosses 4,200 across countries with maximum cases reported in China. Apart from China, Iran witnessed most casualties. In India, more than 70 positive cases have been reported with one death in Karnataka.