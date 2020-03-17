Coronavirus outbreak: New testing sites increased to 62; check complete state-specific list

Published: March 17, 2020 5:04:51 PM

In case you come into close contact with someone who visited any of these countries or has been tested as positive for COVID-19, you can get yourself tested.

Remember, your local or neighbourhood laboratory is most unlikely to be one of those certified, specialised labs for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus outbreak: Noteworthy step! The total number of testing sites for Coronavirus has been increased to 62 now! For Delhiites, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is the new testing centre given in the list for Delhi-NCT. A detailed state-specific listing of new testing centres has been shared by All India Radio News on its Twitter handle. The complete list is shown in the tweet itself.

Coronavirus symptoms: Check out specialised testing laboratories

Individuals suspected with having COVID-19 symptoms can get tested across any of the 50 testing laboratories in India. Be aware that the tests for the Coronavirus cannot be conducted in just any lab. There are specialised labs that have been certified and authorised to conduct tests in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Remember, your local or neighbourhood laboratory is most unlikely to be one of those certified, specialised labs for COVID-19 testing.

Keep the list below for easy reference.

Coronavirus symptoms: When to visit testing lab?

A normal cold and cough does not require you to head out to the testing lab for Coronavirus. If you have been recently traveling to countries that are hit by COVID-19, you may want to get yourself tested once you develop symptoms of Coronavirus infection.

Note that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cold and cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan applauded the hard work and services rendered by doctors, para medical staff and medical staff who are working round the clock to treat Coronavirus patients across the country. The Union Health Minister was addressing the Rajya Sabha, where he also stated that the efficacy of retro-viral medicines on these patients is being evaluated by ICMR.

