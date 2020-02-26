Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll in China crosses 2,700; Virus shadow lingers over Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Hong Kong government is likely to announce aid to its permanent residents amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: As many as 2,715 people have died due to new coronavirus in mainland China so far, with 52 deaths having been reported on Tuesday, and the number of confirmed cases there has climbed to 78,064, with 406 new cases coming to fore. This is a slight improvement from the 508 new cases that had surfaced on Monday. Meanwhile, India is ready to send its third flight to Wuhan to evacuate the remaining Indian nationals from the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Air Force C-17 flight is likely to depart from India on February 26 and return with some 100 Indian Nationals on February 27, according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Health.

In a move to help its citizens, the Hong Kong government is likely to announce handouts of HK$10,000 (approximately Rs 92,230) to all the permanent residents in its annual budget scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

In a major move impacting the sports community, the Associated Press has stated that a senior member of the Olympics Committee said that if the virus is not controlled by May, Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be cancelled instead of being postponed or moved elsewhere.

