Coronavirus Latest Updates: 6 Indians infected on Diamond Princess cruise ship; toll rises to 1,868 in China

With 98 more deaths being reported, the total death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1868 in China, PTI reported. The total number of confirmed cases was reported to stand at 72,346 with over 1.41 lakh people who have been in direct contact with confirmed patients being kept under medical observation.
The central Chinese province of Hubei is being termed as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak for a reason. This worst-hit area reported 1,807 new cases, taking the total of cases to 59,989 in the province.
The virus that is being called COVID-19 in China, has prompted World Health Organisation (WHO) experts from countries like the United States of America to join the China-WHO Joint Mission that is working on war footing to control the damage and spread of the novel coronavirus.
Diamond Princess, the quarantined cruise ship off Japanese coast, reported 99 new cases taking the number of patients onboard to 454. The ship has been quarantined since last month after a passenger who deboarded in Hong Kong was reportedly earmarked as the carrier of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The US evacuated 340 of its nationals on the ship from Japan in two jets, AFP reported. Those onboard are expected to be quarantined for 14-days on US soil, the report added.
The Embassy of India in Beijing also tweeted helpline numbers for Indians who want to travel back to India on the flight that will return from Wuhan after dropping off medical supplies. The Embassy can be contacted on +8618610952903 and +8618612083629 or emailed at helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in.
The Government of India will be sending medical supplies to Wuhan later this week to support China in its fight against the Coronavirus, the Embassy of India in Beijing has tweeted. On its way back, the same flight will carry back Indians who have shown willingness to return from China to India.
Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlining the economic cost of the health crisis. (AFP)
In a tweet, the Embassy said it was in constant touch with the Japanese government and the management of the Diamond Princess cruise ship regarding the well-being of all Indian passengers on board, and added that it was also in touch with all the Indian passengers of the cruise as well.
The Indian Embassy in Japan has confirmed that the four Indians who contracted the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were responding well to treatments. Two Indian crew members who tested positive have been quarantined and transferred to medical facilities for treatment.