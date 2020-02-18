Coronavirus Latest Updates: 6 Indians infected on Diamond Princess cruise ship; toll rises to 1,868 in China

Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

With 98 more deaths being reported, the total death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1868 in China, PTI reported. The total number of confirmed cases was reported to stand at 72,346 with over 1.41 lakh people who have been in direct contact with confirmed patients being kept under medical observation.

The central Chinese province of Hubei is being termed as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak for a reason. This worst-hit area reported 1,807 new cases, taking the total of cases to 59,989 in the province.

The virus that is being called COVID-19 in China, has prompted World Health Organisation (WHO) experts from countries like the United States of America to join the China-WHO Joint Mission that is working on war footing to control the damage and spread of the novel coronavirus.

Diamond Princess, the quarantined cruise ship off Japanese coast, reported 99 new cases taking the number of patients onboard to 454. The ship has been quarantined since last month after a passenger who deboarded in Hong Kong was reportedly earmarked as the carrier of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The US evacuated 340 of its nationals on the ship from Japan in two jets, AFP reported. Those onboard are expected to be quarantined for 14-days on US soil, the report added.

Financial Express will keep you updated with the latest on coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned.