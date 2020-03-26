Coronavirus Outbreak: Jaipur hospital using robot to send food, medicine to infected patients

A government hospital in Rajasthan has resorted to using a robot to take care of the infected patients.

The contagious spread of the novel Coronavirus is so much that even health workers are coming into its grip despite taking precautions. Lots of cases of medical professionals testing positive have been reported in countries like Spain and China where workers taking care of the sick are themselves falling sick.

In view of the increasing danger to the health of the health professionals, a government hospital in Rajasthan has resorted to using a robot to take care of the infected patients. The hospital staff is using the robot to send food and medicine to the infected patients. The hospital also intends to use it on a large scale if the trials are satisfactory, PTI reported.

A private firm which manufactures humanoid robots approached the hospital offering a robot for a trial, Dr DS Meena, hospital Superintendent, SMS Hospital, Jaipur told PTI. Dr Meena also said that the efficacy of the robots to send food and medicine to the assigned patients will be judged in the trials. Task of offering food and medicine to the patients rests with the nursing staff of the hospital.

If the trials remain successful then such robots could potentially reduce the danger to the lives of the health workers who need to wear protective gear while serving the infected patients.

Manufactured by a company called Club First, the robots function on the basis of artificial intelligence and has also been tried at various restaurants across the city, its developer Bhuvnesh Mishra told PTI. Mishra also said that the robot doesn’t need to follow the lines on the floor and can navigate its own way.

Terming the trials of the robots a good step, Dr Meena said that the danger to the lives of the health professionals is huge. The robot was supplied to the hospital under the Corporate Social Responsibility clause and more such robots can be supplied to the hospital on demand, the company said.