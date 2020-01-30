Coronavirus outbreak: India’s first positive case of virus surfaces in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Indian government is devising a plan to evacuate the citizens stuck in China’s Hubei province

Coronavirus outbreak: The first positive case of the deadly novel Coronavirus has come up in Kerala. According to ANI, the first victim of the virus in India is a student who was studying at the Wuhan University in China. The report further said that the patient is stable and doctors are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the govt is devising a plan to evacuate the citizens stuck in China’s Hubei province, from where the virus broke out. However, the evacuated citizens will be isolated for an incubation period of 28 days instead of the standard 14 days. While officials said that bringing citizens back from Wuhan was not the best option due to the risk of exposure to infection, the authorities had kept planes on standby due to the pressure from citizens stranded in China and their parents. Accordingly, Health Ministry officials said that only those citizens who do not show the signs of having contracted the virus will be evacuated in order to minimise the risk for the evacuation team.

Reports quoted an official as saying that the nationals brought in from China will be kept in a quarantine facility outside Delhi. An IE report also quoted an official as saying that the members of the evacuation team will be equipped with protective gear so as to protect them from possibly contracting the virus. Moreover, as a prevention strategy, nationals already showing signs of the virus will not be allowed to leave China. The official further told IE that the exact number of people to be evacuated is still unknown.