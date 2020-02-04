Coronavirus outbreak: Indian cancels visas of Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last 2 weeks

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus outbreak: India has tightened visa rules in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus and cancelled the existing visas for Chinese and foreign travellers who have visited China in the last two weeks. In view of the coronavirus in China, India had on February 2 temporarily suspended e-visa for Chinese travellers and foreigners living in China. India had evacuated its 647 nationals and seven Maldivians from the coronavirus-hit areas of Hubei province, and its capital Wuhan in central China, and placed the evacuees in a 14-day quarantine.

Informing about the tightening of visa norms, in a series of tweets, Indian Embassy in China said that in the past two weeks it had received multiple queries from Chinese nationals and foreign citizens residing in China if they could use their valid visas to travel to India. The Embassy informed that the existing visas were no more valid and the visitors who intend to travel to India can apply for fresh visa by contacting the Indian Embassy in Beijing at – visa2.beijing@mea.gov.in, or enquire with the Consulates in Shanghai at – Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in and with the Consulate in Guangzhou at – visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in. They may also contact the Indian Visa Application Centres with queries regarding the same and stated that one must check the validity of their visas before travelling to India, and for this, they must contact the respective Visa Section of the Embassy or the Consulates of India in China.

To those already travelling and residing in India with regular or e-visa, and travelled from China after January 15, the Embassy tweeted that such individuals are required to contact the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India hotline number at the number – 11-23978046, or over email on- ncov2019@gmail.com.

Earlier on Monday, five people who were among the 247 evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province and quarantined at a facility in Manesar, were admitted to a military hospital after showing symptoms of cough and cold. Their samples had been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.