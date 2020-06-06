Coronavirus outbreak: India Covid-19 tally rises to 2,26,770

The growth rate in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also increased to 6.0 and 3.4% respectively, increasing 0.2% in each state from the previous day.

On Friday, India’s new infections increased to 9,851. The country is expected to breach the 10,000 mark on Saturday as cases rise steadily at 4.6% (rolling average for three-day period). India recorded a total of 226,770 infections on Friday.

As per calculations from paragkar.com, India’s daily growth rate increased from 4.6% on Friday from 4.4% a day ago. For Delhi, daily growth rate increased to 6.3% from 6.0% on Thursday. Maharashtra witnessed a growth of 3.6% from 3.4%. The growth rate in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also increased to 6.0 and 3.4% respectively, increasing 0.2% in each state from the previous day.

As per these rolling averages and accounting for a correction factor of 0.8, India will have 5,64,238 cases by June end.

While India still has a lower proportion of cases and deaths in terms of its population. Johns Hopkins University data shows that India with 5 cases per million people ranks 119th in the world and with 164 cases per million ranks an even lower 145th, in absolute numbers India has moved to the fourth position in terms of deaths and third in cases. While Brazil and the US rank much higher with 31,890 and 22,268 new cases every day.