Coronavirus outbreak in US: President Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19, says White House physician

Published: March 15, 2020 9:41:44 AM

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said.

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours.

“Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding the COVID-19 test, he elected to proceed. This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Dr Sean Conley, the presidential physician, said in a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” he said.

“I have been in the daily contact with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the White House Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation,” Conley added.

