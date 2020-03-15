Coronavirus outbreak in Spain: Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez tests positive, says PM’s office

Published: March 15, 2020 10:02:51 AM

The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after the Prime Minister announced a near-total lockdown nationwide.

The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

