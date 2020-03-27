Coronavirus outbreak in India: Go Air offers to carry out emergency services; check details

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said that the airline has always maintained ‘nation before company’ approach and the airline is fully supportive of the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

In a noble initiative, Go Air has offered to “carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens”. It has written a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) offering airline’s aircraft, cabin crew, airport staff, and pilots in the wake of 21-day ‘complete lockdown’ across India due to the Coronavirus COVID-19, the airline said in a statement.

In the letter, Go Air has mentioned services such as “Ship cargo on behalf of the government”, “Ship essential services such as medicines, food grains”, “Ship manpower who would carry out the emergency services: doctors, nurses, paramedics, relief workers”, “Repatriate Indian citizens who are stuck overseas and bring them back home”, “Repatriate ex-pats in our country back to their base countries”, and “Repatriate Indian citizens within our various states and Union Territories”.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said that the airline has always maintained ‘nation before company’ approach and the airline is fully supportive of the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In fact, GoAir responded to PM Modi’s ‘clarion call’ to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ and suspended all flights on Sunday, March 22, 2020. With the state-of-the-art fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, GoAir is on stand-by for any flight that the government may want it to fly, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said.

Everyone around the world is facing an unprecedented challenge as everyone is trying and battling this global pandemic. GoAir has conducted itself with a “Health and Safety First” approach, only possible through the discipline, teamwork, diligence, and compassion of each and every one of our employees, the airline said in a statement.