Coronavirus Outbreak: How New York became COVID-19 epicentre in the US?

New York became the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States! The city which currently has more than 25,000 positive cases for COVID-19 infection has been termed as “epicentre” and the infected people account for 5 per cent of the world’s overall cases, the Indian Express reported. It is quite intriguing to understand how the city, which did not have one single case until February, has witnessed a spike in the number of positive cases in just a few days. The cases have risen so much so that New York also makes up for almost half the cases the US currently has, the report said.

According to the report, the city reported its first case on March 1 and in the next one week, the number of cases reached 12. Within two days after this, that is on March 9, New York had 25 cases. The number jumped five folds to 137 on March 13 and suddenly, come March 18, New York had 2,000 cases. What was surprising was the number of 2,000 cases jumped to a whopping 13,000 cases on March 23. This led to the government ordering people to stay at home only.

Now the question is why did the number of cases increase multiple times in just a few days. The report citing the city’s governor explained that New York is the most densely populated city in the United States. It currently has a population of 8.4 million people, while the second most populated city in the US which is Los Angeles has a population of 3.9 million. It is to note that New York has 4 million people more than LA. In fact, the density is also 27,000 people per square mile. This has led to mass infection among people.

Another important aspect to note is that the city has witnessed many people coming from Wuhan. People from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus pandemic actually began, started flying out when the virus started to spread. Among thousands of people who fled the place, New York witnessed around 900 travellers on a monthly basis. While China had put Wuhan under lockdown in January end, many had already left in December and January and some also landed in New York. More than 85 per cent travellers from Wuhan had initially gone undetected and contributed to the outbreak in many parts of the world.

Lastly, the report pointed out that there is a possibility that public transport also contributed in infecting more people as 5.4 million people, on an average, use public transport on a daily basis.