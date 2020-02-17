Coronavirus outbreak: Here are countries most affected by the deadly virus

By: |
Published: February 17, 2020 11:52:53 AM

As of Monday, 70,548 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,800 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 70,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist.

Related News

As of Monday, 70,548 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported. Most of the 1,770 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen. Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer. (Some American citizens have left for the United States, where they are expected to undergo a further 14-day quarantine.)

  • Singapore: 75
  • Japan: 59, including death of one infected woman
  • Hong Kong: 57, including one death
  • Thailand: 34
  • South Korea: 30
  • Malaysia: 22
  • Taiwan: 20, including one death
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Australia: 15
  • Macau: 10
  • India: 3
  • Philippines: 3, including one death
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • United States: 15
  • Canada: 8
  • Germany: 16
  • France: 12, including one death
  • Britain: 9
  • Italy: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Finland: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • United Arab Emirates: 9
  • Egypt: 1

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus outbreak Here are countries most affected by the deadly virus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: 56 of 60 people so far quarantined in Maharashtra test negative
2Two more Indians test positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
3Coronavirus: Final test of 406 people who returned from Wuhan found to be negative, to be discharged from Monday