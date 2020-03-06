Coronavirus outbreak: Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians

By: |
Published: March 6, 2020 2:31:28 PM

Iran is one of the countries that has been severely affected by the outbreak.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, coronavirus risk in India, chances of coronavirus spreading to India, study on coronavirus risk, Coronavirus latest updates, Coronavirus outbreak, n95 mask, wuhan university, sars, nipah virus, n95 respirator mask, kerala virus, karona, carona, Coronavirus symptoms, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus medicine, Coronavirus prevention, coronavirus treatment breakthrough, coronavirus treatmentCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said all are fully geared up to screen passengers.

The government is in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from the Persian Gulf country, senior officials said on Friday.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

A flight from Iran is expected to land in the country tonight and would be bringing around 300 swabs of Indians there who are suspected of having coronavirus, they said.

Iran is one of the countries that has been severely affected by the outbreak.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said all are fully geared up to screen passengers and also follow up cases, amid the virus outbreak.

Iran’s Mahan Air would operate the flight to Delhi and would carry Iranians back in the return flight, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus outbreak Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure
2Coronavirus outbreak: Change in temperature will not impact COVID-19 spread, says ICMR chief
3Coronavirus outbreak inching closer to Europe’s main financial hubs