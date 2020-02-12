Coronavirus outbreak: Germany confirms two more cases, overall number rises to 16

By: |
Berlin | Published: February 12, 2020 9:55:16 AM

The two new cases of coronavirus are related to infections among staff at a company in the Starnberg district west of Munich, the Bavarian health ministry said.

coronavirus, coronavirus spreads, coronavirus spread map, coronavirus germany berlin, coronavirus germany, coronavirus germany cases, coronavirus germany newsCar supplier Webasto said last month a Chinese employee had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to the headquarters near Munich. (Representative image)

Germany on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in the southern state of Bavaria, raising the overall number of known cases in Europe’s most populous country to 16. The two new cases of coronavirus are related to infections among staff at a company in the Starnberg district west of Munich, the Bavarian health ministry said.

Car supplier Webasto said last month a Chinese employee had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to the headquarters near Munich. The employee apparently infected several German colleagues during the visit.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus outbreak Germany confirms two more cases overall number rises to 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000
2Coronavirus is now Covid-19! WHO gives new name to nCov
3Coronavirus: No confirmed case of nCoV in MP so far; 151 under watch